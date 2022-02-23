Aranmula kicks off works to place itself on tourism map

Village seeks to cash in by turning itself to a rustic wonderland of heritage

Tucked inside Central Travancore plains and more famous for the closely guarded tradition of metal mirrors, Aranmula always has some genuine surprises to be discovered.

But a holiday at this unspoiled location, which also has a centuries-old temple on the riverbank here, still does not sound like a glamorous getaway.

Now, as the State gradually opens up to visitors, the village seeks to cash in by turning itself to a rustic wonderland of local heritage and traditions. Starting next month, it will begin receiving guests for guided tours of its landmarks, scenic locales, and cultural heritage.

According to P.R. Radhakrishnan, president, Aranmula Vikasana Samithi, various tour packages with special focus on the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple, the Thiruvonathoni and the Palliyodams (snakeboats) have been designed with the support of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the training for stakeholder agencies including artisans in guest management has begun.

“These packages involve visits to manufacturing units of the famed Aranmula mirror, bell metal units in Mannar, the elephant training camp at Konni, and other scenic spots like Adavi. Arrangements have also been made for demonstration of the various art forms such as Kathakali or Kalaripayattu to the guests,’‘ he explains.

The timing and extend of the packages will be finalised during a scheduled visit of tour operators to Aranmula in the first week of March. The first group of guests, according to him, is expected to reach Aranmula by April. As part of it, the samithi has approached the Water resources Minister seeking to amend the Canal Act of 1920 for operating tourist vessels on the Pampa.

Commenting on the initiative, Sathish Miranda, secretary of the DTPC, says a joint group of international vloggers and tour operators will visit Aranmula and other locations around Pathanamthitta next month, followed by a team from an international media outlet for documenting the making of the Aranmula mirror .

“The focus now should be on developing adequate number of accommodation units and providing requisite training to local stakeholders, which will also generate more employment opportunities,” he adds.