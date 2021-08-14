Aranmula boat race to be held with COVID-19 norms

A meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George here on Saturday decided to conduct the Aranmula Uthrathathi boat race festival in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Addressing a meeting of the stake holder agencies including representatives of the Palliyoda Seva Sagam, the Minister directed that those participating in the rituals must have received at least one dose of the vaccine. She also called for carrying out the COVID-19 examination of participants before attending the functions.

A decision with regard to the number of snake boats or Palliyodams to participate in the boat race and the Thiruvonathoni procession will be decided in consultation with the State government. The crew of the Palliyodams have been allowed to escort the Thiruvonathoni without going ashore.

The meeting also to hold the Vallasadya on the Ashtami Rohini Day for the crew of the three Palliyodams in three different venues.

The Thiruvonathoni will depart from the Kattoor Mahavishnu Temple at 6 p.m. on August 20 and reach the Aranmula Temple at 6 a.m. on August 21.The Uthrathathi boat race will be held on August 25 and the Ashtamirohini Vallasadya will be held on August 30.