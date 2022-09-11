Aranmula boat race enthrals crowd

Palliyodams blaze the water tracks on the Pampa during the Aranmula Uthrittathi boat race on Sunday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

The rhyme and rhythm of traditional Vanchipattu (boat song) reverberated across the banks of Pampa as the palliyodams (snakeboats) blazed past the placid tracks on the Pampa during the annual Uthrittathi boat race here on Sunday.

As many as 49 snakeboats participated in the annual water regatta, which was held in two batches. The event began with a ceremonial procession of snakeboats in the afternoon. People, ignoring the harsh noon sun, thronged both sides of the river to catch a glimpse of the decked-up snakeboats blazing past on the Pampa.

Earlier in the day, Swami Nirvinnananda Maharaj lit the lamp to mark the event’s beginning. Pathanamathitta MP, Anto Antony flagged off a colourful procession of the participating boats while former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajashekharan flagged off the race events. District Panchayat president Omallur Shankaran felicitated the veteran boat song artists.

Mallappuzhassery and Idappavur palliyodams lifted the Mannam Trophy in the race for A and B batches. Kuriyannur palliyodam won the second prize in the ‘A’ batch category while Pulloppram finsihed runner-up in the ‘B’ batch race.

The prizes to the winning teams were distributed by M. Sasikumar, president of the Nair Service Society.

The regatta, which marks the anniversary of the idol installation at the Sree Parthasarathy temple, is staged as a mix of revelry and ritualistic tradition. The oarsmen on board each palliyodam are selected from the village which owns the respective vessel. During the race, they are also dressed identically in white dhoti and melmundu

A festive atmosphere enveloped the venue this time after the pandemic-induced restrictions in the previous two years.