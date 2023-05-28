ADVERTISEMENT

Arangu Kalolsavam

May 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Arangu 2023, the district-level kalolsavam of Kudumbashree Mission, will be held on May 29 at the district panchayat Jayan Memorial Hall. Winners of the taluk-level competitions will participate in various events at the programme to qualify for State-level festival.

Mayor Prasanna Earnest will inaugurate the programme and district panchayat vice-president Sreeja Hareesh will preside over the function. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan will inaugurate the valedictory function and distribute the prizes at 6 p.m.

