HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arangu Kalolsavam

May 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Arangu 2023, the district-level kalolsavam of Kudumbashree Mission, will be held on May 29 at the district panchayat Jayan Memorial Hall. Winners of the taluk-level competitions will participate in various events at the programme to qualify for State-level festival.

Mayor Prasanna Earnest will inaugurate the programme and district panchayat vice-president Sreeja Hareesh will preside over the function. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan will inaugurate the valedictory function and distribute the prizes at 6 p.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.