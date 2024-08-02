Arabic study in schools: State exploring collaboration with Saudi Arabia

The government is exploring ties with Saudi Arabia for study of Arabic in schools in the State.

Prominent universities in Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in supporting the study of Arabic at the school level on a non-profit basis.

The possibility of a collaboration has been put forth to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). If realised, this will be the first time that the SCERT will collaborate with a foreign country.

The SCERT governing body, which includes the Minister for General Education, General Education Principal Secretary, MLAs, and a Planning Board representative, considered the offer and decided to forward it to the State government as it involves a tie-up with another country.

After examining the proposal, the government has entrusted the SCERT Director with conducting talks with the Saudi embassy in New Delhi on how the support for Arabic study will be provided.

As per preliminary communication, the collaboration will include training for teachers. This could either be provided in universities in Saudi Arabia or experts from there could provide the training here. Further details will be known after the discussions. If successful, procedures for the tie-up will be kickstarted this year.

School students in the State currently study Arabic texts prepared by the SCERT. As many as 9.32 lakh students are taught Arabic in 5,509 schools in the State. There are 6,703 teacher for them. In the higher secondary section, there are 3,000 students learning Arabic. There are 200 teachers for them.

