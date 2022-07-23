AR Camp, Cherthala police station to sport Miyawaki forest

Officials say the mini forests will be created in 20 metres in length and 10 metres in width

Officials say the mini forests will be created in 20 metres in length and 10 metres in width

The Armed Reserve (AR) police camp in Alappuzha town and the Cherthala police station will get green lung spaces soon.

The police and the Social Forestry wing of the Kerala Forests and Wildlife department have launched a project to create mini forests based on the Miyawaki concept in two places.

It was inaugurated by District Police Chief G. Jaidev by planting a sapling on the Cherthala police station premises recently.

Officials said the mini forests would be created in 20 metres in length and 10 metres in width. As many as 400 saplings of various species including fruit-bearing and medicinal would be planted there. The project is implemented with assistance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Miyawaki is a technique introduced by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that revolutionised urban afforestation by creating dense and native forests. It involves planting several native species in a small area and making it a self-sustaining green space in three to four years.

Alappuzha is the only district in Kerala without a natural forest cover. But the district can now boast of being home to a good number of mini forests. Thanks to the efforts of the Social Forestry wing, which is helping to increase the green cover in the district.

It has so far created 14 Vidyavanams (miniature forests) in as many educational institutions in Alappuzha. According to officials, Alappuzha is home to the highest number of Vidyavanams in the State.