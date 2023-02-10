Aquarium godown gutted in fire outbreak, no loss of lives

February 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Firefighters and local residents were kept on tenterhooks when a massive fire gutted the godown of an aquarium shop and spread to a few houses nearby in a residential area near Vazhuthacaud on Friday.

There were no casualties in the incident. The fire outbreak occurred in the godown of KS Home Aquarium situated on the M.P. Appan Road around 4 p.m. allegedly due to welding sparks during a maintenance work that was undertaken in the asbestos roofed-building. Three workers were trapped inside the two-storeyed building but they were soon rescued.

Situated short distances away from the All India Radio station, the office of the City Police Commissioner, and a prominent hotel, the godown is located nearly 200 metres away from the main road. The difficulty in accessing the affected area through a narrow lane dotted with houses on both sides impeded the firefighting efforts.

Nonetheless, the electric supply to the area was suspended and gas cylinders were removed from buildings in the vicinity to prevent a rapid spread of the fire. Besides, residents were also evacuated from the area. Despite the initial efforts made to isolate the fire, the outbreak spread to two adjacent houses leading to minor damage.

According to official sources, the presence of disposed cardboard boxes and paddy straws that are used to pack aquariums and other supplies could have helped spread the blaze. Other items including silicon wires, oxygen tubes, cages, motors, fish feed, and plastic products were also stocked in large quantities in the godown.

Nearly 10 fire tenders dispatched from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services stations in Chengalchoola and Chakka as well as from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were pressed into service to bring the fire into control within two hours.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who took stock of the situation, ordered a probe and instructed District Collector Geromic George to submit a report to ascertain the actual cause of the fire. The extent of the loss was yet to be known, the Minister said.