Aquaculture training programme
The Fisheries department is organising an aquaculture training programme for persons in the age group of 20 to 30 years.
BSc/VHSE aquaculture is the qualification required and those from fishing community will be given preference. Training will be held at selected hatcheries and other training centres under the department.
A total of four candidates will be selected from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. The training period is eight months and the trainees will receive a stipend of ₹10,000 a month during the course.
Applications should reach the office of the Joint Director of Fisheries (Training) East Kadungallur, UC College PO, Aluva-683102 before July 10.
