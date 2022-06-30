Kerala

Aquaculture training programme

The Fisheries department is organising an aquaculture training programme for persons in the age group of 20 to 30 years.

BSc/VHSE aquaculture is the qualification required and those from fishing community will be given preference. Training will be held at selected hatcheries and other training centres under the department.

A total of four candidates will be selected from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. The training period is eight months and the trainees will receive a stipend of ₹10,000 a month during the course.

Applications should reach the office of the Joint Director of Fisheries (Training) East Kadungallur, UC College PO, Aluva-683102 before July 10.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2022 8:10:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/aquaculture-training-programme/article65586359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY