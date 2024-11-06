 />
Aquaculture promoters to launch indefinite Secretariat dharna

They seek financial sanction for Janakiya Matsya Krishi, a flagship programme of the Fisheries department, and immediate disbursal of wage arrears

Published - November 06, 2024 08:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding financial sanction for Janakiya Matsya Krishi (JMK), a flagship programme of the Fisheries department, and immediate disbursal of wage arrears of aquaculture promoters, the All Kerala Aquaculture Promoters’ Union will organise an indefinite Secretariate dharna from November 8.

“The JMK, which was launched in 2008 and implemented all these years, has not received approval till date. Due to this, inland fish farming and fish production in Kerala has come to a standstill,” said the leaders of the union. According to fish farmers, the Fisheries department has not started the distribution of hatchlings though they had submitted applications well in advance and set up ponds, pen units, and enclosures.

No procurement

They say they will suffer huge losses if ranching is postponed any longer, as the changes in temperatures will affect growth. While licensed hatcheries are ready with stock, the department is not taking any steps to procure the seeds and distribute them. They point out that thousands of fish farmers, 545 promoters and 100 coordinators depend on this scheme, which has been running for years with a small budget.

No wages for 5 months

“But the promoters and coordinators who worked for this project are in distress as they haven’t received their wages for the last five months due to the hostile attitude of the Finance department and the Kerala State Planning Board,” they said.

The JMK was introduced to enhance aquaculture production, generate employment, ensure income to fish farmers and provide technical support to aquaculturists. The union alleges that the authorities are trying to ignore the inland fish farming sector and a large section of people who depend on it for their livelihood by sabotaging the scheme.

“At 10 a.m. on November 8 CITU State secretary K.S. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the dharna. In the following days, leading trade union leaders will address it,” said the union leaders

