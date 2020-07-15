Apps stand in good stead

PATHANAMTHITTA

15 July 2020 23:41 IST

MACFAST students develop six apps for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha

Half-a dozen user-friendly mobile applications developed by the Mar Athanaseus College for Advanced Studies Thiruvalla (MACFAST) here have come in handy for the administration to contain the pandemic.

The revenue and police authorities in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha have benefited from the technological innovations of the MACFAST team comprising Pavin Raj Thadathil, Sudeep B. Chandramana, Tiji Thomas, Jaimon James, Ajay Kurien, and Saji Varghese in their efforts to combat the pandemic.

‘Corona Outbreak Management - Bringing Action Together’ (COMBAT) is the first mobile application developed by the team, facilitating speedy communication among stakeholders of the pandemic management team.

COVID-19 Live Update for Everyone (CLUE) is another platform developed by the team for getting information and updates on COVID-19 at the global, national, State, district, and even at the panchayat levels, says Jaimon James, an MCA student who headed the team.