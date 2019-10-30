APPs seek posting as SPPs in POCSO cases

The Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) of Kerala have sought appointment as Special Public Prosecutors (SPP) in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases even as the demand for the effective conduct of such cases is gathering momentum in the wake of Walayar acquittals.

Most of the APPs in the State have significant experience in the conduct of cases in the trial courts. The services of skilled and experienced prosecutors were required for the trial in POCSO cases, which had to be conducted as contemplated in the Act, said T.A. Nahas, the State president of the Kerala Assistant Public Prosecutors Association.

HC unhappy

The Kerala High Court had recently expressed its displeasure in the appointment of SPPs for handling POCSO cases. The court had also asked the State government to explain the procedure followed for the appointments and suggested that competent persons should be appointed as prosecutors for conducting serious criminal cases.

‘No financial burden’

Last month, the association had taken up the issue with the authorities concerned, he said.

The promotion of APPs as SPPs would not cause any significant financial burden on the State, Mr. Nahas said.

The performance of APPs, who are given periodic training, are regularly assessed and confidential reports on their individual performance are prepared. Hence, the AAPs and Deputy Directors of Prosecution are eligible to be appointed as public prosecutors in POCSO courts for the effective conduct of such cases, the association said in a representation.