Appropriating history tantamount to throwing a challenge at country, says Tushar Gandhi

January 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI 

‘Lack of vigil allowed agents of hate, violence win elections; conscientious citizens should not to remain mute witness’

The Hindu Bureau

Appropriating history is tantamount to throwing a challenge at the country, Tushar Gandhi, author and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has said.  

Speaking at an event organised by the Sabarmati Study and Research Centre of Ernakulam District Congress Committee, Mr. Gandhi said that Sangh Parivar activists deliberately brought in skewed ideas to raise doubts over established historical documents.  

Leaderships emerged or faded in all times, but the people needed compassion and consideration, not promises. Gandhi walked the length and breadth of the country and felt the pulse of the commoner. Rahul Gandhi today was walking the lengths in the Bharat Jodo Yatra to keep alive memories of the sacrifices made by the forebears. More than electoral victory, it was important to keep that idea aloft and therefore the Congress should wholeheartedly support it, he said.  

Mr. Gandhi also said that a political movement with no historical records or dimensions worth mentioning was a liability to the country. While the Congress led the freedom struggle, some others had a history of writing letters of apology.  

He also said that it was lack of vigil on the part of the people that allowed the agents of hate and violence win elections and urged conscientious citizens not to remain mute witness to this.  

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas presided over.

