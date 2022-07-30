Kerala

Approach road for bypass in Thodupuzha to be constructed soon

A Correspondent IDUKKI July 30, 2022 17:21 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:21 IST

P.J. Joseph, MLA, said on Saturday that ₹6.48 crore has been allotted for acquiring land for the construction of the approach road to the Mariyil bridge of the bypass road in Thodupuzha.

Mr. Joseph said land belonging to 18 persons would be acquired for the road. As part of this, the first instalment of ₹2.9 crore was handed over to the Revenue department to take over the land from 11 persons last week. With the allotment of ₹6.48 crore now, the Revenue department will take over the land and hand over it to the Public Works department.

With the construction of the approach road of the bridge, the bypass road in Thodupuzha would be realised soon, he said.

