Appointment order handed over to late soldier’s sister

The Hindu Bureau November 04, 2022 18:57 IST

Vaisakh, attached to the 16th Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, killed in an encounter at Poonch in 2021

Shilpa, sister of Vaisakh, a soldier who was killed in an encounter with a group of militants at the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir in October 2021, will be a government employee now. The State government had earlier taken steps to clear the debt of the family and order posting Shilpa to the post of village assistant/clerk in the Kottarakara taluk office was handed over by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal at the late jawan’s house in Kudavattur. The 24-year-old was attached to the 16th Rashtriya Rifles Battalion when he died. “Shilpa’s job will be a support for the family of Vaisakh who sacrificed his life for the country. It’s evident from the speedy procedure that the government is with the people. The process to issue the order was completed without any delay due to the intervention of many, including the Chief Minister,” said Mr. Balagopal. Veliyam grama panchayat president R. Binoj, vice-president K. Ramani, standing committee heads M.B. Prakash, K. Somasekharan, and Kottarakkara tehsildar P. Subhan were present.



