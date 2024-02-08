Appointment of Assistant Professor at Kannur University in Kerala sparks controversy

February 08, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - KANNU

Kannur University finds itself embroiled in yet another controversy, this time over the appointment of an Assistant Professor in the Geography department.

The varsity Registrar allegedly appointed P. Balakrishnan to the position without the knowledge or consent of the Vice Chancellor, sparking outrage among faculty members and others.

Earlier, the university was in the news over the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of former Member of Parliament K.K. Ragesh, to its Malayalam department.

According to the Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA), Prof. Balakrishnan, previously a temporary lecturer at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was issued an appointment memo despite six other candidates with doctorate degrees were overlooked. The interview process, conducted online with participation from subject experts at JNU, coincided with the removal of the former Vice Chancellor by a Supreme Court verdict.

P. Shino, KPCTA’s Kannur region president, expressed concerns over the lack of transparency in the appointment process. The association discovered through a Right to Information (RTI) request that Prof. Balakrishnan was hired without an official appointment order from the university.

In response to the developments, the Save University Campaign Committee, a whistle-blower organisation fighting to keep higher education clean, has urged action against the Registrar for allegedly facilitating Prof. Balakrishnan’s appointment without proper authorisation.

It has petitioned the Governor and the Vice Chancellor seeking to address the situation promptly. It has also sought the dismissal of any individuals involved in, what they deem, “an illegal hiring process.”

When contacted, Vice Chancellor Bijoy Nandan was unavailable for comment.

