Appointed as HC judge

Kerala High Court Registrar General K. Haripal has been elevated as a judge of the Kerala High Court.

The notification appointing him as judge was issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday.

Joining the judicial service as magistrate in 1987, he became district judge in 2005. He worked as district judges of Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha. Mr. Haripal also worked as Thiruvananthapuram Principal District Judge.

He was chairman of the administrative committee of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. He was appointed Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary) in January 10, 2018, and was working as Registrar General since November 5, 2018.