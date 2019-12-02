Appoint claims commissioner: HC

A claims commissioner should be appointed shortly for assessing the loss caused in the hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi and a few other Sangh Parivar organisations in January 2 and 3 this year after two women offered prayers at the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, the High Court has said.

The commissioner will look into the compensation to be handed over to the victims. The directive was given on Monday while considering a batch of petitions.

The Division Bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice A.M. Shaffique issued the directive regarding the appointment of the claims commissioner to the Registrar General of the High Court.

KSRTC’s loss

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation had informed the court that its 99 buses were damaged in the violence, leading to a loss of ₹3.35 crore. The corporation had sought the formation of a claims commission headed by sitting judges of the court.

The State informed the court that 215 cases had been registered regarding the destruction of private and public property in the violence Altogether, 990 cases were registered in relation to the hartal. Cases were booked against Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K.P. Sasikala, Sabarimala Karma Samithi leaders S.J.R. Kumar, T.P. Senkumar,, it was said.