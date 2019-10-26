Apply online for revaluation in MGU

From now on, students of Mahatma Gandhi University(MGU) in Kottayam can apply for revaluation online.

According to C.T. Aravinda Kumar, Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, currently holding the charge of the Vice Chancellor, the students will no longer have to come to the university and submit application seeking a revaluation or scrutiny of their answer sheets. The new system, developed by the university’s software department, also enables the students to check the status of their applications through text messages.

To begin with, the undergraduation and postgraduation students will benefit from the initiative. Students of CBCSS programmes (2011-16 admissions), CBCS (since 2017), PGCSS (since 2012), UG private (since 2012), PG private, BEd Special Education, MEd Special Education, MEd, BEd, BTech - CPASS (all since 2015), BTech (2010), BArch (2011) can avail the online facility for the revaluation and scrutiny process.

Details on website

Efforts are also on to introduce online application facility for other programmes including for the supplementary examination for those transferred to other universities. The revaluation applications for the first semester UG programmes would be received only through the online system.