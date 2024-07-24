ADVERTISEMENT

Apply for KPP Nambiar Technology Leadership Award

Published - July 24, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Keltronoruma ,a forum of former Keltron employees, has invited applications and nominations for the third edition of the KPP Nambiar Technology Leadership Award. The award aims to recognise individuals who have contributed to innovation, development, application and proliferation of technology in the fields of electronics, computers and information technology. Applicants should be of candidates of Indian origin, preferably below the age of 60 years. Nominations along with testimonials may be emailed to keltronorumaawards@gmail.com. For details, contact: +91 94471 33254.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US