Apply for KPP Nambiar Technology Leadership Award

Keltronoruma ,a forum of former Keltron employees, has invited applications and nominations for the third edition of the KPP Nambiar Technology Leadership Award. The award aims to recognise individuals who have contributed to innovation, development, application and proliferation of technology in the fields of electronics, computers and information technology. Applicants should be of candidates of Indian origin, preferably below the age of 60 years. Nominations along with testimonials may be emailed to keltronorumaawards@gmail.com. For details, contact: +91 94471 33254.