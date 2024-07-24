GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apply for KPP Nambiar Technology Leadership Award

Published - July 24, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Keltronoruma ,a forum of former Keltron employees, has invited applications and nominations for the third edition of the KPP Nambiar Technology Leadership Award. The award aims to recognise individuals who have contributed to innovation, development, application and proliferation of technology in the fields of electronics, computers and information technology. Applicants should be of candidates of Indian origin, preferably below the age of 60 years. Nominations along with testimonials may be emailed to keltronorumaawards@gmail.com. For details, contact: +91 94471 33254.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.