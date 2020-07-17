Kerala

Applications invited

Applications have been invited from qualified candidates belonging to Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava/Scheduled Caste/Muslim/Latin Catholic/Anglo Indian communities for appointment to 23 posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines in the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) .

