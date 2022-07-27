Kerala

Applications invited for women-centred start-up competitions  

The logo of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram July 27, 2022 22:59 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 08:51 IST

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with She Loves Tech (SLT), has invited applications from tech start-ups across the country working on women-impact products for the world’s largest start-up competition for women and technology.

The challenge, titled ‘She Loves Tech 2022 Global Startup Competition,’ provides an international platform for women entrepreneurs as well as start-ups dedicated to improving the lives of women.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mentorship

The KSUM will conduct a mentorship programme for shortlisted start-ups, which will be followed by “She Loves Tech India 2022” on September 23. The winners of the India round can participate in the global competition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She Loves Tech is a global platform committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. It is the world’s largest start-up competition for women and technology, seeking out and accelerating the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact.

The applicants must have a minimum viable product (MVP) and have raised less than five million USD. They should be an early-stage start-up with either a tech product largely impacting women or a female founder or both.

For registration and more details, visit:  https://womenstartupsummit.com/shelovestech/.

Last date of registration is August 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...