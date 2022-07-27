Applications invited for women-centred start-up competitions  

Platform for women entrepreneurs, units dedicated to improving women’s lives

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with She Loves Tech (SLT), has invited applications from tech start-ups across the country working on women-impact products for the world’s largest start-up competition for women and technology.

The challenge, titled ‘She Loves Tech 2022 Global Startup Competition,’ provides an international platform for women entrepreneurs as well as start-ups dedicated to improving the lives of women.

Mentorship

The KSUM will conduct a mentorship programme for shortlisted start-ups, which will be followed by “She Loves Tech India 2022” on September 23. The winners of the India round can participate in the global competition.

She Loves Tech is a global platform committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. It is the world’s largest start-up competition for women and technology, seeking out and accelerating the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact.

The applicants must have a minimum viable product (MVP) and have raised less than five million USD. They should be an early-stage start-up with either a tech product largely impacting women or a female founder or both.

For registration and more details, visit: https://womenstartupsummit.com/shelovestech/.

Last date of registration is August 15.