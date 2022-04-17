Applications invited for vacation foster care programme
Applications are invited for the vacation foster care programme jointly implemented by the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee for children staying at various childcare facilities in the district.
Couples without children, families with children and single parents can apply. Suitable families will be given counselling and an opportunity to meet the children. Applications must be submitted to the District Child Protection Office before April 25. For more information, contact 0474 2791597 or dcpukollam@gmail.com.
