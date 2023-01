January 24, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Thrissur

Applications have been invited from college students from across the country for the national-level Business Quiz 2023 that is being organised jointly by the Thrissur Management Association and the ESAF Small Finance Bank. Winners will get a prize money of ₹1 lakh. Interested candidates can register on http://bit.ly/3inxRp1. For more details, contact 9497288888.