Applications have been invited for the post of IT officer in the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme under the Urban Affairs Directorate. The appointment will be on contract basis for a period of one year. For more information, visit www.principaldirectorate.lsgkerala.gov.in or contact auegskerala24@gmail.com. The last date for submission of application is October 21. Adddress: AUEGS State Cell, Principal Directorate, First Floor, Swaraj Bhavan, Nanthancode, Thiruvananthapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.