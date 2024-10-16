GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Applications invited for the post of IT officer

Published - October 16, 2024 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Applications have been invited for the post of IT officer in the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme under the Urban Affairs Directorate. The appointment will be on contract basis for a period of one year. For more information, visit www.principaldirectorate.lsgkerala.gov.in or contact auegskerala24@gmail.com. The last date for submission of application is October 21. Adddress: AUEGS State Cell, Principal Directorate, First Floor, Swaraj Bhavan, Nanthancode, Thiruvananthapuram.

Published - October 16, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.