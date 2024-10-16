Applications invited for the post of IT officer

Applications have been invited for the post of IT officer in the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme under the Urban Affairs Directorate. The appointment will be on contract basis for a period of one year. For more information, visit www.principaldirectorate.lsgkerala.gov.in or contact auegskerala24@gmail.com. The last date for submission of application is October 21. Adddress: AUEGS State Cell, Principal Directorate, First Floor, Swaraj Bhavan, Nanthancode, Thiruvananthapuram.