Applications invited for MBA programme at NIT-C
The National Insitute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) has invited applications from eligible candidates for its MBA programme with specialisation in HR, marketing, finance, production and preparations, business analytics, information systems and IT consulting, and general management. For details regarding the application process, visit www.nitc.ac.in. Applications can be submitted online till March 31.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.