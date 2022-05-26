Applications invited for MBA course
The TKM Institute of Management has invited applications for admissions to the 28th full-time (accredited) MBA batch. Online applications can be submitted on the official website of the institute. For more details, visit www.tkmim.ac.in or call 0474 2482465, 8075246005.
