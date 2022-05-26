Kerala

Applications invited for MBA course

The TKM Institute of Management has invited applications for admissions to the 28th full-time (accredited) MBA batch. Online applications can be submitted on the official website of the institute. For more details, visit www.tkmim.ac.in or call 0474 2482465, 8075246005.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2022 5:59:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/applications-invited-for-mba-course/article65463541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY