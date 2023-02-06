Applications invited for logo design competition

February 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is conducting a logo design competition as part of the ‘City of Literature’ initiative, with an aim to brand the literary tradition of Kozhikode. The logos will be selected by a jury consisting of Prasad Krishna of NIT-Calicut, Kerala Sahitya Academy president K. Sachidanandan, and IIMK Director Debashish Chatterjee. Entries can be sent to kozhikode.cityoflit@gmail.com before February 27. The winner will get a cash prize of ₹8,000 and will be appointed the ambassador of the City of Literature initiative. The second prize winner will get a cash prize of ₹2,000. For details, visit kozhikodecityoflit.wixsite.com/Kozhikode-cityoflit or contact 97455-06890, a press release said.