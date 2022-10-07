Applications are invited for the installation of micro-irrigation systems such as drip, sprinkler, micro sprinkler and rain gun under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) Per Drop More Crop Project. Applications can be submitted at respective Krishi Bhavans or the office of the Executive Engineer (Agriculture), Kollam. Applicants should produce a passport-size photo, tax receipt and Aadhaar card. For more details, contact 8547568546, 8606069173, 8848175487.
Applications invited for installation of micro-irrigation systems
