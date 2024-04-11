ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for IMK courses

April 11, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Management in Kerala (IMK) in Kerala University has invited applications for admission to its MBA (General), MBA (Travel and Tourism) and MBA (Shipping and Logistics) programmes.

Those seeking admissions must submit applications through www.admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in before May 3 at 10 a.m. The candidates should possess a valid score from any one of the entrance examinations conducted by K-MAT, C-MAT or CAT. In the case of K-MAT, the scores obtained during 2024 alone shall be considered. However, in the case of the other examinations, the scores obtained during 2023 and 2024 will be taken into account.

The provisional rank list for admission to MBA programmes will be prepared on the basis of the score obtained by the candidate in the entrance test (80% weightage), group discussion (10%) and interview (10%). Further details can be obtained by contacting the institution by mailing to imkadmission2023@gmail.com.

