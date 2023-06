June 25, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

Government Food Craft Institute Kollam centre has invited applications for various one-year hotel management courses. PSC-approved Food Production and Food and Beverage Service are the courses offered and admission will be based on Plus Two marks. Prospectus and application forms are available at the institute in TKDM government HSS compound and the last date for accepting applications is June 30. For more details, visit www.fcikerala.org. or call 0474 2767635, 9447901780.