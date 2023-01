January 10, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Department of German, Kerala University, has invited applications for the 2023 admissions to its German A1 (Deutsch A1) short term programme. The course will have a total duration of 80 hours and a total intake of 30 students. The application form can be downloaded from the department’s website (www.keralauniversity.ac.in/dept/dept-home). The deadline for submitting applications at the department on the Senate House campus at Palayam is January 23.