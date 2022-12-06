Applications invited for District Collector’s Internship Programme

December 06, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Applications are invited for the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) from young graduates. The internship will be from December 2022 to April 2023. The selected interns shall work in developmental and social welfare programmes of the district administration. Interested candidates shall fill in the application forms available on www.dcipkkd.in/apply/ before December 10. The interns will not receive any stipend. For details, contact 9847764000 or projectcellclt@gmail.com, said a press release.