SRC Community College under the State Resource Centre has invited applications for Advanced Diploma in Airline and Airport Management Programme. Plus Two is the qualification required and application form and prospects are available at SRC office and at https://srccc.in/download.

Last date for accepting applications is August 10. Contact 0471 2570471, 8281114464 for more details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.