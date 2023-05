May 31, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOLLAM

The LBS centre functioning at Sasthamcotta has invited applications for the four-month data entry and office automation (English and Malayalam) course starting in June. SSLC is the qualification required and applicants from SC/ST and OBC categories have no fee. Applications can be submitted through www.lbscentre.kerala. gov.in/services/courses and call 9446854661 for more details.