Applications invited for computer training programme

Bhavans Gandhi Institute at Chalappuram, Kozhikode has invited applications for a three-month free computer training programme. Those in the age group of 18-35 and 60 are eligible to apply. For further details, call 0495-2300313.
December 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOZHIKODE
