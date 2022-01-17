Applications invited for best teacher award

St. Berchmans College, Changanassery, has invited nominations/applications for the Berchmans Best Teacher Award. Teachers serving in colleges affiliated to the universities in Kerala with at least 14 years of experience are eligible to apply.

The award, which carries a purse of ₹25,001, citation and memento, has been instituted by the Kuwait chapter of the college alumni association. Candidates who submitted applications during the previous years may update their achievements.

The candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their teaching excellence, academic achievements and community involvement on the campus and outside. The application form can be downloaded from the college website (www.sbcollege.ac.in) and sent to Siby K. Joseph, secretary, Berchmans Award Committee, St. Berchmans College, Changanassery —686 101 by February 14. For details, contact: 94472 49214 or berchmansaward@sbcollege.ac.in.