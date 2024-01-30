Applications invited for admissions to MBA at NIT-C

January 30, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for admission to two-year full-time MBA programme in 2024-26, conducted by the department of management studies at NIT-Calicut (NIT-C). The department offers a two-year full-time MBA programme with dual specialisations. Students can opt for any two majors among the five specialisations offered in the second year of the MBA. They are finance management, human resource management, operations management, marketing management and business analytics and systems. For details, visit https://dss.nitc.ac.in/somsapp/soms/login.aspx

