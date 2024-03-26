Applications invited for admissions to engineering, architecture, medical courses in Kerala

March 26, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has invited online applications for admission to engineering, architecture, pharmacy, medical, and medical allied courses in the 2024 academic year.

The facility for submitting applications on the web portal www.cee.kerala.gov.in will open on Wednesday. Candidates will be able to submit applications until 5 p.m. on April 17. Relevant documents, including certificates of SSLC or equivalent examinations, those proving nativity and date of birth, photograph and signature should be submitted online within the deadline.

Other documents, including certificates meant to prove qualification and others, will have to be uploaded on or before 5 p.m. on April 24. Further details can be obtained from the website or by contacting the helpline 0471-2525300.

