July 21, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

Government Polytechnic College, Ezhukone, has invited application for various three-month vocational courses. AutoCAD, Aluminium Fabrication, Mobile Phone Technology, and Beautician are the courses offered. Application forms are available at the Centre for Continuing Education office and the last date for accepting applications is July 31. For more details, contact 9496846522.