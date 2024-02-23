Applications for title deeds to be accepted from March 1 to 15

February 23, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KANNUR

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that all applications for Patta (title deeds) in hilly areas will be accepted from March 1 to 15.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he highlighted the existing regulations allowing issue of title deeds to farmers who migrated before 1977, with the Central government’s permission. However, he noted that a significant number of migrants had not pursued title deed applications.

He underscored the challenges posed by the Centre’s lack of interest in accepting new applications or facilitating joint inspections by Revenue and Forest departments.

To expedite the process, the Land Revenue Commissioner and a senior official of the Ministry of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have been appointed as nodal officers.

Residents of hilly areas can submit applications in the prescribed format at the village office.

The Minister urged all eligible persons who had not applied for title deeds to do so between March 1 and 15.

Land Revenue Commissioner Dr. A. Kaushikan, District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, and Assistant Collector Anoop Garg were present.