Applications for inclusion of names to be submitted tomorrow

The State Election Commissioner has informed that those who have not enrolled their names in the voters’ list in the 42 local body wards spread in 12 districts where byelections are due can submit application for inclusion of names in the electoral roll or make correction in the details published on the draft list between April 11 and 13.

The voters’ list was published ahead of the byelection on March 16 including in the respective village, municipality, thaluk, and panchayat offices, and election commission website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

The supplementary list would be published on April 25 after looking into the grievance and application for inclusion of eligible voters, said a release from the office of State Election Commission.