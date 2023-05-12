Application pending for years disposed of at adalats: Minister

May 12, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Hundreds of applications and complaints pending with various departments for years were disposed of at taluk-level adalats in the district, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ Kattakada taluk-level adalat where Ministers directly address people’s complaints at Christian College, Kattakada, on Thursday. Karuthalum Kaithangum has been launched in connection with the second anniversary of the government.

Mr. Anil said special arrangements would be made to dispose of new complaints received at the adalat within 15 days. Ministers from the district would directly intervene for this. Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the inaugural. As many as 831 complaints were disposed of at the adalat. As many as 1,713 applications had been received online; 1,459 were received on Thursday alone.

P. Mohanan of Kandala took a bank loan of ₹25,000 to cultivate plantain on leased land. The yield was good, but rain in May 2021 shattered all his hopes, and he defaulted on loan repayments. Compensation got delayed because the crop was cultivated on leased land. At the adalat, Ministers V. Sivankutty, G.R. Anil, and Antony Raju together handed him an order sanctioning him a compensation of ₹30,700.

Vinil, a class 10 student, reached the adalat with his visually challenged father Vensilas seeking financial aid for his father to start a lottery agency. The family of four was wholly dependent on the differently abled pension that Vensilas got; there was no way that they could raise capital to start an agency. At the adalat, Mr. Raju sanctioned financial assistance to Vensilas and directed officials to take steps to hand over the aid at the earliest.

Robinson of Mangalathukonam had been trying to get title deeds for 13 cents of land owned by him for nearly three decades but technical hurdles came in the way. At the adalat, the long-cherished dream of Robinson who has speech impairment was realised.

Elderly couple Babu and Leela of Kuttichal also received title deed for the four cents of land they live on. Jagadevan, a cancer patient who also suffers from tuberculosis, and wife Mollykumari too received title deed for their land.

Latha of Vellaikadavu reached the adalat seeking a water connection. Though pipelines were laid to get free drinking water connection from the panchayat, the connection could not be given owing to technical issues. There was no well on the premises of the house, and she depended on her neighbours to get water. On approaching the Ministers, Letha was included among Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiaries and a free connection sanctioned to her.

Appukuttan, a differently abled resident of Manchamcode, was sanctioned a house by Aryancode panchayat under the EMS housing scheme in 2011. He borrowed money from various sources to build the house. The panchayat paid him 1.37 lakh in instalments but then claimed it did not have money to pay him ₹64,000. At the adalat, Mr. Sivankutty directed the panchayat to pay Appukuttan the arrears within two months of funds becoming available.

Suresh Kumar of Ottasekharamangalam had applied for shifting the electrical line near his house. However, he was unable to pay the ₹34,000 asked for by the KSEB as his welfare pension was the only income of Suresh and his wife, and sought exemption. At the adalat, KSEB officials were directed to shift the electrical line for free.