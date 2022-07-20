Application invited for English programme for nurses
The State Resource Centre has invited applications for its six-month English for Nurses certificate programme. Those above the age of 18 years with nursing registration can apply and the Occupational English Test (OET) required for overseas nursing council registration is included in the training. For details, visit www.srccc.in or contact Thangassery IEPC study centre or call 9746704010.
