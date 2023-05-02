ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants will not be turned back: Sivankutty

May 02, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Education Minister inaugurates Thiruvananthapuram taluk-level adalat for grievance redressal; Ministers to intervene immediately on complaints that could not be addressed at the level of officials

The Hindu Bureau

Minister V. Sivankutty hearing the greivances at the taluk adalat held at SMV School, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Applicants who could not submit complaints earlier as directed for the Karuthalum Kaithangum taluk-level adalat will not be sent back, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Their grievances would be received and a solution found soon, he said, speaking at the inauguration of the Thiruvananthapuram taluk-level adalat held under the leadership of Ministers to address people’s grievances in connection with the second anniversary of the State government on the SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School premises here on Tuesday.

Mr. Sivankutty said Ministers would intervene immediately on complaints that could not be addressed at the level of officials. The public should make maximum use of the adalat and make it a success, he said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the inauguration, while Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil delivered the keynote address.

The adalat was attended by hundreds of people. A total of 2,847 complaints were received in connection with the adalat. Complaints received on the day came to 412. As many as 1,012 complaints were disposed of.

The maximum number of complaints received related to local self-government institutions—838. Of these, 423 were disposed of. As many as 325 complaints related to taluk office too were disposed of. Sixty-five complaints were related to the Revenue department.

One of the complaints relating to a property owned by a foreigner who became a permanent resident here was solved by the Ministers on the spot. An order for mutation was issued in connection with a property purchased years ago by Esther Marker in Cheruvakkal village.

All complaints relating to ration card in the taluk were disposed of at the adalat. One of these was from Pallipuram resident Shyla, a widow with two daughters, who wanted her general category ration card to be replaced with a priority card owing to financial difficulties. On Tuesday, she received the priority card from Mr. Anil.

Pothencode resident Christy too wanted to be included in the priority category, Christy’s husband is differently abled and her children are students. An error in their income certificate led to them getting the general category card. Taking into account her financial situation, a priority card was issued on Christy’s application.

Yesudas, a fisherman from Vizhinjam, was overjoyed when he received a house through the LIFE Mission. Yesudas, his wife, and four daughters, had moved 19 houses in a span of 29 years. Kashmira, one of the daughters, said they had applied for a house in many adalats earlier but nothing came of it. Their dream and need for a house of their own was realised with the help of the Ministers at the adalat.

