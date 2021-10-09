Appeals for COVID death registration to be received from today

Registration to be made under revised guidelines issued by the Centre

The Health Department has made arrangements to register COVID-19 deaths under the revised guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and the ICMR.

The official death information portal (https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/deathinfo) is being equipped to receive appeals and request for certificates under the new norms.

Health Minister Veena George said the new system would become operational on Sunday. Cases that could be classified as COVID deaths under the new guidelines, those that had not been included in the State’s COVID death list, and cases involving complaints, could be registered as COVID deaths.

Terming the system as hassle-free and transparent, she said applications would be received online and in person. Citizens could also apply online through public health centres and Akshaya centres. COVID-19 death certificate would be issued after scrutiny of the applications. The decision on appeals would be taken within 30 days of application.

The applicant would be required to upload the details given in the death certificate issued by the local body, along with the documents issued by the hospital and personal details of the applicant. Applications received through the portal would be sent to the hospital concerned and later the district COVID-19 Death Ascertaining Committee (CDAC) for ratification before issuing the new death certificate. The portal would have a provision to check the status of applications.

Citizens could also apply for ICMR model death certificate by providing the requisite details through the portal.