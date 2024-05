May 05, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Regional Sports and Games Association chairman G. Sugunan has urged the government to revive all defunct swimming pools under local bodies and sport councils in the state.

In a statement, Mr. Sugunan has demanded steps to impart training in swimming among youngsters and to make the sport mandatory in school syllabi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.